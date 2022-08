Of late, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars have been receiving a lot of social media hate. The lead actor is always the target of trolls. From bad acting to his bond with Aishwarya Sharma who plays Pakhi in the show, many netizens simply slam the actor for various reasons. It was not very long ago that he was slammed for his 'drunken' avatar on the show. Even the illegal surrogacy track had irked many Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans. But well, amidst all the negativity, here comes a little sigh of relief for Neil Bhatt. Also Read - Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and more REAL couples who featured in music videos and won hearts

On Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Neil Bhatt managed to impress everyone with his dancing skills. was the special guest on the show and he made sure to groove with all the TV stars. Neil Bhatt danced with Govinda on some of his most iconic songs. He pulled off the signature steps of the songs and now fans are simply in awe of Neil Bhatt's dancing skills. On Twitter, many are praising Neil Bhatt for the same and stating that he could match up to Govinda's energy. Now, that's a huge compliment. His fans are stating that he should participate in dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. A lot of netizens are also impressed with the camaraderie he showcased with Knawar Dhillon. Check out the tweets below:

——its a rare sight to come across when someone comes close to Govinda's energy and Neil was so effortless? neil bhatt, the dancer>>>>>>#neilbhatt • #ravivaarwithstarparivaar • #ghkkpm pic.twitter.com/MqB900KZaN — ♡• (@chalmerijaanx) August 28, 2022

Well, this sure will make Neil Bhatt happy. He has been the target of trolls for a long time now and this is just overwhelming. Watch this space for more updates from the world of showbiz.