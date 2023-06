Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the show that has the attention of everyone. In some days, the story of Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) will come to an end. After a number of trials and tribulations, they will finally reunite. But they will die in a mission and the story will focus on the life of their children, Savi and Vinayak. It is being said that Fahmaan Khan has been approached to play the male lead. The actor did a splendid job in Imlie where the character of Aryan Singh Rathore impressed one and all. He is also very popular on social media. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Seeing his family reunited, Satya decides to unite Vinayak and Savi with their real parents - Sai, Virat

Fahmaan Khan has now broken his silence on whether he will be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin or not. He has told India Forums that he is on talking terms with the makers. He said the production head is talking to his manager, and they are having discussions. But nothing is confirmed so far. It seems he had a meeting with them at their office but that was it. He was quoted as saying, "I would neither confirm doing the show nor would I say that I am not doing it. I don't know anything as of now." He said he wants to listen to the entire story, and if everything falls into place, he would be on it anyway.

Fahmaan Khan did the Colors show Dharam Patnii where he played the role of Ravi Randhawa. The story did not click though with the masses. Despite twists and being backed by a big production house, Dharam Patnii did not strike that chord. Fahmaan Khan has been approached for Bigg Boss as well. The actor said he is staying away from that space as he wants to act more, and explore new characters. The buzz is that might play the leading lady.

She did the show Banni Chow with Pravisht Mishra on Star Plus. Some people are already trolling Ulka Gupta saying she is not pretty enough for that show. Fahmaan Khan and Ulka Gupta are good friends.