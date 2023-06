Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars and Ayesha Singh might be walking on troubled waters. After a thorough scan of either of their Internet handles, eagle-eyed social media users have uncovered that Neil is no longer clicking the like button on Ayesha’s Instagram pictures for a few months now. In fact, the last like was from Ayesha on one of Neil's posts on June 4. Despite not liking each other’s pictures, neither Neil nor Ayesha have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Satya finally reunites Sai-Virat but a tragic plane crash brings an end to SaiRat

Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma unfollow each other on Instagram

Not just that, seems like all is not well between Ayesha and her Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star Aishwarya Sharma. Both actresses have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Earlier, Ayesha and Aishwarya shared a cordial equation. Now, it appears that the duo has developed a personal tiff now. But, these are just observations from fans of the show. The actresses have not spoken on this matter.

Ayesha, who bagged the Best Actress award at the International Iconic Awards 2023, refrained from commenting on her present equation with Aishwarya when the paps asked her about the same. Ayesha replied that all she wanted was to concentrate on her work. Filmi Beat reports that Ghum Hai's… cast has confirmed that both Ayesha and Aishwarya are professionals who are dedicated to their work.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin time leap

According to reports, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is ready to take viewers with a surprise soon. The cast has announced that the serial will take a time leap because the characters and storyline have run their course now. A new plot with fresh faces is to be introduced to the show, to keep the audience on their toes. But, the makers have remained tight-lipped about the latest development and have not yet made an official announcement.

Sources further claim that the main characters of the show, namely, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, and are to exit the series. Reportedly they have begun shooting for the final episode in Pune’s Film City.

Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's projects

Speaking of Neil and Ayesha, it is speculated that the duo might participate in either Bigg Boss OTT 2 or Bigg Boss 17. An official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.