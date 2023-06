Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-loved television shows. The lead casts, namely, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh have hooked us with their gripping performances. Not long ago, we came across the news the serial will take a 20-year leap. While the departure of the three lead members from the show made us sad, we were equally eager to learn about the new cast who were welcomed on board. Now that the first-look posters of the three newbies of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have been released, fans just can’t keep calm. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Rekha talks about respect being most important in love; fans feel she is talking about Amitabh Bachchan

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin first look poster of new cast

The three new cast members of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh. The poster has a striking resemblance to the original one, featuring Neil, Aishwarya, and Ayesha. The new faces have stirred up expectations among viewers. They are eager to know how they will lead the show and what characters they are going to play.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin latest episode

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Neil Bhatt'a Virat and Ayesha Singh's Sai in imminent danger after their plane gets hijacked. Whether or not they are going to survive the terrorist attack is for the upcoming episode to decide. Although nothing is confirmed, it is speculated that Virat and Sai, accompanied by Satya, played by Harshad Arora will not be able to escape the plane hijack and will succumb to their fate.

Rekha in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo

Veteran actress Rekha has been a close associate of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently shot a new promo for the serial, featuring Skati Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh. With her words on love, she introduced the new characters of the serial.

Shakti Arora speaks on joining Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Shakti Arora recently opened up about his character Ishan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as he said, “ It is a blessing to be a part of it and I am proud as well. It will be interesting to watch the new chapter of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which is all about new energies, new generations with different dynamics."

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin previous cast on quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The previous cast of the serial, Aishwarya Sharma bid goodbye to the show to participate in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Ayesha Singh also shared that seeing the events unfold in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, she thought that it “made sense” for her character Patralekha to end.