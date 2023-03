Television Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin often makes noise on social media. The show starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma have some ardent fan followers who dedicatedly discuss every episode. Currently, fans do not seem much happy with how the track is going. Sai has returned to Chavan house as she wants to change the perception Vinu has of her. Pakhi is not happy with it because Virat and Sai are growing close again. Netizens are not happy seeing Virat dabbling between two ladies. So is it high time that Virat chooses between Sai and Pakhi. Also Read - Jawan: Pushpa star Allu Arjun REJECTS cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's film? HOT SCOOP

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin POLL

As the show gains massive popularity, here's a poll on the same. aka Virat is now married to Pakhi, however, his heart is with Sai. He shares happy moments and is seen smiling whenever around Sai and their daughter Savi. He cares for her, worries for her and longs to be with her. He has even confessed that he still loves her. However, he has made certain promises to Pakhi and is tied due to his 'farz'. He kept Sai in dark about Vinu's truth as Pakhi can never become a mother again. For how long should he go on with his 'farz'? Also Read - Wish You to Sweet & Sour: Top 10 romantic Korean dramas of all time on Netflix

Here's the poll. Should he choose? Or not? She it be Sai or Pakhi? VOTE and tell us.

Meanwhile, a new twist is awaiting all the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans. Sai has taken panga with a goon and that is going to cost her a lot. In the upcoming episodes, we may see that Savi will get kidnapped. Sai and Virat will be suffering as they will have to struggle to find their daughter. Will this be a moment to when they come together again? Let's wait and watch. Also Read - Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai: Nidhi Shah OPENS UP on working with Mohsin Khan; thanks Anupamaa makers for THIS reason