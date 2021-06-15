Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: Sayi plays the game of jealousy with Virat

The show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top TRP spinners for the channel. People are loving how Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sayi (Ayesha Singh) are coming closer as lovers. However, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) is leaving no stone unturned to make their relationship go kaput. In the coming days, Sayi (Ayesha Singh) will decide to make Virat jealous. She decides to get a new man in her life. It seems Sunny convinces her that she has her heart only for Virat and no one else. But she feels that she needs Virat to confess his feelings in a more clearer manner. In the middle of all this, she has a showdown at home. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: Virat loses his cool on Sayi; Bhawani Kaku asks Virat to feed Pakhi

It seems Sayi will be late from college on one day. Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) will pass remarks on her character. This will infuriate Sayi who will tell her that she is not going to tolerate any rubbish. Ninad will say that he will break her face. Sayi responds that she is not his daughter in the first place. She also says that she will not bow down to such character assassination in the first place. When Pakhi tries to defame Sayi by linking her up with Mohit, he loses his cool. He says that Sayi stayed with Devyani and Pulkit and what people thought was rubbish.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the Hindi remake of the show, Kusum Dola. The show is about a man who falls in love with one woman but has to marry someone else. What happens when his first love also gets married in the same home?