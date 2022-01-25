Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Sai asks Virat to sign divorce papers; calls him a cheater

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars , Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in leading roles. The show managed to gain a lot of popularity among the audience with its interesting storyline. However, the latest twist in tale has left Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans disappointed. In the precap, we saw Sai calling Virat to the Chavan house. Virat left Chavan house when everyone started blaming him about having an extra marital affair with Shruti. Now, Sai has decided that she is going to leave all the negatives behind by divorcing Virat and move on. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ayesha Singh's Oo Antava reel goes viral, Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal announce pregnancy and more

In the upcoming episodes, we shall see Sai lashing out at Virat and even calling him a cheater. She goes on to talk about how Virat changed within a few days. Before their showdown, we will see Bhavani lashing out at Ashwini. She would say that she made a wrong decision by keeping Virat and Sai in different rooms. Bhavani states that had they been together and had a child, Virat and Sai would have never reached divorce. The Chavan family is completely shaken with Sai's decision to seek divorce.

Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are very disappointed with the current track as they want Sai and Virat to be together. They are wanting to see them together and happy. Fans want Virat to end his mute stance and come out clear to Sai. Will he, or will he not?