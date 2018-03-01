Gilu Joseph on her breastfeeding mag cover: Till yesterday they referred to me as a poet, now they are calling me a slut

How often do we see magazine covers that are path-breaking? It was quite surprising when Malayalam actress and model Gilu Joseph posed whilst breastfeeding a baby for the March issue of Gruhalakshmi. While a set of people were all praises for this bold cover, some found it objectionable and condemned both Joseph and the magazine. But Gilu has no regrets whatsoever and in fact she wants the society to rather change the perception around breastfeeding in public and accepts it like the natural thing it is. Also Read - Sridevi, Rajinikanth, Gilu Joseph, Kamal Haasan - meet the top 5 newsmakers of the week

Addressing the controversies around the cover, Gilu told Indian Express, "Women should breastfeed freely, without any sense of fear or inhibition and that is my message in the article too, but people began criticising even without reading what I had to say." Some had problems with the sindoor on Gilu's forehead, while some said that why did the magazine had to show a model with a baby, who is not her own.

But the truth is the real-life mothers were not willing to be on the cover. “When I had come across the ‘Breastfeed freely’ campaign, the makers were looking for anybody who would be willing to feature on the cover page,” she revealed adding that, “I grabbed the opportunity because I have never been taught that breastfeeding is a sin and something to be covered up. However, I am not promoting vulgarity or saying that you cannot hide it.”

As for the sindoor, Gilu said that it was aimed at mothers and wives, who "are proudly feeding their babies right now, without worrying about anything else." Gilu revealed that she has read the comments which say that this is a publicity stunt. She confesses that she didn't earn a single penny out of the shoot. "Till yesterday, they were referring to me as a poet and now they are calling me a slut, prostitute," she concludes.

It's really sad that Gilu has to defend herself for doing a cover, which we all should be proud of. Sigh.