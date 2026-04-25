Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office collection day 1: Avinash Tiwary-Medha Shankr's film sees POOR start amid Bhooth Bangla clash

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Day 1 box office: The sequel opens to just 25 lakh with poor occupancy and negative reviews, marking one of the weakest Bollywood starts of the year.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 box office collection day 1: The movie Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 had difficulty attracting audiences because its first promotional events received negative media coverage. The film received its worst reception at the time of its first showing. The movie's sequel opened in theaters on Friday but only 7% of Indian theaters showed active movie screenings throughout the day. This resulted in the film achieving one of the year's lowest box office earnings among major Bollywood releases.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 box office collection day 1

With barely over 1,000 shows around India, Ginny Weds Sunny 2 launched on a depressing note on Friday. Its occupancy was low all day long despite the restricted release. Sacnilk reports that recorded occupancy was just 3.7% in the morning and increased to about 5% in the afternoon. According to the trade portal, the movie made a pitiful ₹25 lakh net on its first day of release.

The first day box office of Laila Majnu which features Avinash Tiwary reached over ₹30 lakh when it premiered in 2018. Medha Shankr's final movie 12th Fail opened in 2024 with a domestic box office of ₹1.10 crore. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie achieved box office success through word-of-mouth which enabled its rapid growth.

Weak buzz and reviews dim comeback chances

After such a boring beginning, it is hard for a movie to make a comeback at the box office. In addition to Avinash and Medha, Sudhir Pandey, Lillete Dubey, and Govind Namdev are also featured in Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam played the main parts in the first Ginny Weds Sunny. When theatres were closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie that was originally scheduled for a theatrical release was instead made available on Netflix.

About Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is a spiritual follow-up to Ginny Weds Sunny (2020), written and directed by Prasshant Jha. In addition to Avinash and Medha, Sudhir Pandey, Lillete Dubey, and Govind Namdev are also featured in the movie. Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam played the main parts in the first Ginny Weds Sunny. When theatres were closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie that was originally scheduled for a theatrical release was instead made available on Netflix.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more