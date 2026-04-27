Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office collection day 3: Avinash Tiwary-Medha Shankr starrer STRUGGLES amid Michael's clash, earns Rs 1 crore

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 struggles at the box office with low Day 3 earnings of Rs 0.38 crore, while mixed reviews and weak buzz hurt its opening weekend performance.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, featuring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in the lead, opened in theatres on April 24, along with Jaafar Jackson's biopic of Michael Jackson, Michael. The film received mixed reviews and is trailing in box office numbers compared to the biopic. The film grossed Rs 0.30 crore on its first day, and Rs 0.87 crore on its second day across 1,195 performances. Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 grossed Rs 0.36 crore globally (India Gross: Rs 0.36 crore) and netted Rs 1.03 crore in India across 2,394 shows.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 box office collection day 3

On Day 3, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 collected a net of Rs 0.38 Cr across 999 shows, according to Sacnilk. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 1.43 crore and the total India net collections to Rs 1.20 crore so far. Day 3 collection of Rs 0.38 crore represents a 33.3% drop from yesterday's net collection of Rs 0.57 crore.

Weak buzz and reviews dim comeback chances

After such a boring beginning, it is hard for a movie to make a comeback at the box office. In addition to Avinash and Medha, Sudhir Pandey, Lillete Dubey, and Govind Namdev are also featured in Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam played the main parts in the first Ginny Weds Sunny. When theatres were closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie that was originally scheduled for a theatrical release was instead made available on Netflix.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 review

The BollywoodLife reviewer gave 2 stars to the film and wrote, "Even though Avinash gets a weakly written role, he puts in right effort to rise above it. Despite the limitations, he does a commendable job in appearing comfortable with the role. Medha, who had won several hearts with 12th Fail performance, suits the part given to her. Actor Sudhir Pandey, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Nayani Dixit and Lillete Dubey perform their roles well. So, should you watch Ginny Weds Sunny 2? Yes, if you like Avinash Tiwary. But to be honest, it’s a bit of a tough sell."

About Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is a spiritual follow-up to Ginny Weds Sunny (2020), written and directed by Prasshant Jha. In addition to Avinash and Medha, Sudhir Pandey, Lillete Dubey, and Govind Namdev are also featured in the movie.

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