Giorgia Andriani and have been dating for more than four years now after the latter's divorce with his ex-wife Malaika Arora. The two are often seen spending quality time with each other and recently there were rumours that the couple are planning to tie the knot soon. In a new interview, Giorgia clarified that marriage is not on the cards for them right now also adding that their relationship has changed during the pandemic lockdown.

Speaking about her marriage plans with Arbaaz, Giorgia said that she has met Malaika and Arbaaz's family multiple times. She said that she and Arbaaz are very good friends but they are really not looking to get hitched anytime soon. She wants to believe that the lockdown has changed their relationship.

"Like I said we're very good friends. But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we're not really looking at. The lockdown has made us think. In fact, it has made people either come closer or to drift apart," Giorgia told Bollywood Hungama.

Giorgia and Arbaaz have always been talked about their age gap of more then 20 years. Earlier, Arbaaz had spoken about it and said that neither of them felt it. He said that they are currently in a phase of our lives where they are thinking how they would like to take it further while adding that it is too early for him to talk about it.

On the work front, Giorgia made her acting debut with 2019 Tamil film Karoline And Kamakshi. She recently featured in her new single titled Dil Jisse Zinda Hain with . She, who knows Italian, Spanish and German, is currently spending time learning Indian languages including Marathi for her upcoming movie Welcome To Bajrangpur. She was also seen in the video of 's version of .