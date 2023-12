Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998 and left everyone shocked when they got divorced in 2017. Post their separation, they found love again and were happy in their relationships with different people. They have a son, Arhaan and they are happily co-parenting him. They are seen spending time with Arhaan and give him the love he needs from his parents. Arbaaz Khan was with Giorgia Andriani and Malaika Arora is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Since a few days, it was said that Arbaaz and Giorgia had ended their relationship but none of them had confirmed. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood actresses stun on deep cut and risque blouses

Giorgia reveals if Malaika is the reason for her breakup with Arbaaz

Now, recently, Giorgia spoke to Pinkvilla and confirmed that she and Arbaaz have been separated. As soon as she said that, many started speculating that Arbaaz's ex-wife, Malaika is behind this. However, Giorgia told Hindustan Times that this was wrong. She said that there was no interference from Malaika's side in their relationship ever. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 star Tanishaa Mukerji recalls slipping into coma while shooting for her film; says 'My mom thought I died...'

Why Giorgia and Arbaaz broke up?

She clarified that Malaika was not the reason for their breakup. She said that she values having similar interests in a relationship but she and Arbaaz had nothing in common. She said that she loves to travel and go around but Arbaaz loves to sit and watch movies. Also Read - Dipika Kakar reaches Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets with son Ruhaan to cheer for Shoaib Ibrahim; fans say 'Nazar na lage'

Trending Now

She shared that she is very different from Arbaaz. She further said that despite their breakup, they still talk, crack jokes and she is still very fond of him. She said that usually people become bitter after separation but she and Arbaaz are still in touch with each other.

Earlier, Malaika had also spoken about Arbaaz and Giorgia. She said she does not know much about it as she does not keep a tab on her ex-husband and she does not like to enter in personal matters.

A look at Malaika Arora's video here:

Malaika is with Arjun Kapoor since four years. A few days ago, the rumours of their breakup were also doing rounds but nothing has been true about it.