After the divorce of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, the two found companionship in new partners. The two had married in 1998, and got formally divorced in 2017. The former couple have a son, Arhaan. It was rumoured for a while that Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani had ended their relationship. It turns out that the stories were true. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Giorgia Andriani confirmed the news. She has said that she will always have feelings for him. A video has been released where she says that Arbaaz Khan and she were the best of friends. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Urfi Javed, Nikki Tamboli, Giorgia Andriani's fashion choices were plain tacky and boring

Also Read - Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan receive son Arhaan Khan with hugs at the Mumbai airport; netizens drag Arjun Kapoor and Giorgia Andriani

Did Malaika Arora impact Arbaaz Khan - Giorgia Andriani's affair?

Giorgia Andriani said that the equation of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan after their divorce did not impact their relationship. She said everything was cool. She said it is demeaning to be addressed as Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend. She is quoted as saying, "What I am now… to be called somebody’s friend, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both know it wouldn’t have lasted for ever because we were very different." There were rumours that Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan had split in 2022 but the two kept mum. The two were spotted together at an IPL match with Preity Zinta in Mohali in April 2023. Also Read - Giorgia Andriani believes her relationship with Arbaaz Khan has changed: 'We’re very good friends'

What Malaika Arora had said about the speculations?

On an episode of Moving In With Malaika, he had asked the diva if she had asked Arbaaz Khan about the split with his Italian girlfriend, Giorgia Andriani. She said she was not sure about the gossip and does not like to poke into private matters. She said she does not ask her son such questions as well. Malaika Arora said while some ex couples might keen tabs on former partners' love affairs, she was not someone to cross the boundary. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are in a happy relationship since more than four years. They have not yet decided on marriage.

Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan are seen on Bigg Boss on Sundays. While Salman Khan is there for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, the two brothers come for a dose of humour and banter with the other contestants.