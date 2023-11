Just recently, Gippy Grewal's home in Canada was attacked by Lawrence Bishnoi's men. A post went viral in which Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly claimed to be the man behind the attacks on Gippy Grewal's home abroad. And now, Gippy has reacted to the attack and also talked about his connection with superstar Salman Khan. Also Read - Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility for firing gunshots at Gippy Grewal's home due to his close ties with Salman Khan [View post]

Gippy Grewal finally reacts to the attack on his Canada home by Lawrence Bishnoi

The attack on his home has come as a huge shocker for Gippy Grewal. A day after a Facebook post by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claiming responsibility for the attack went viral, Gippy now reacted to the attack. He talks about his connection with Salman Khan, the Bigg Boss 17 host and Tiger 3 star. Gippy says Salman was invited by the producer of his film Maujaan Hi Maujaan at the trailer launch. And before that, he met Salman on the sets of Bigg Boss 17. Grewal says that he has no friendship with Salman and happened to meet him at these events. He says the anger for the same is being directed at him. Gippy is unable to process the attack and is still reeling from the shock of it.

Gippy Grewal talks about the gunshots he heard outside his home

Gippy told CNN News 18 that the gun firing happened around 12:30 a.m., 1 a.m., the previous night. He lives in Vancouver where the incident took place. He is unable to comprehend why he was attacked. He went into deep shock as he had never been attached to controversies before. "I have no enmity with anyone so I couldn't even think who could have been behind the attack," Gippy said.

Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility for attacking Gippy Grewal's home

The note seemingly threatened Grewal. It said that he considers Salman as his brother so his brother should come and save him. The message was also directed at Tiger 3 star. The post warned Salman asking him to not be under the illusion that Dawood Ibrahim would save him. The post claims his response to Sidhu Moose Wala's death has not gone unnoticed. The post called out the late Sidhu saying that he had criminal associations.