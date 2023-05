Global star Ram Charan, who gained worldwide popularity with the Oscar-winning RRR, joinshands with his friend Vikram Reddy of UV Creations, to announce 'V Mega Pictures', aproduction house established with the intention of encouraging new and young talent. Also Read - Ram Charan opens up about his Hollywood debut at G20 Summit in Kashmir [Check Interesting Deets]

With this development, the production house will cater to Pan-Indian audiences, whilegiving emerging talent a platform to shine.

Led by a visionary team

The dynamic and innovative production company is ready to captivate audiences withexceptional storytelling and groundbreaking entertainment. Led by a visionary team with anunparalleled passion for the art of filmmaking, V Mega Pictures is committed to providinga platform for underrepresented voices in the industry.

Says Ram Charan, "We at V Mega Pictures are dedicated to fostering an inclusive andcollaborative environment that embraces diversity and welcomes fresh perspectives. Bychampioning creativity and pushing boundaries, we aim to create a lasting impact on theentertainment industry and pave the way for new and emerging talent."

Adds Vikram of UV Creations, "We are delighted to embark on this exciting journey. Bycollaborating with talented artists, writers, directors, and technicians, V Mega Picturesaims to push the boundaries of storytelling and bring fresh perspectives to the screen."