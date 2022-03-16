Godfather: Salman Khan agreed to come on board for Chiranjeevi's film on THIS condition

Salman Khan is known to be a Yaaron Ka Yaar. Over the years, Salman Khan has shown everyone that emotions come first. Salman Khan was welcomed today by Chiranjeevi on the sets of Godfather. The movie is a political action thriller. Salman Khan will be seen in an action-avatar. Salman Khan would be shooting in Karjat's ND Studios for a week. Now, Pinkvilla has reported that Salman Khan has not charged a single paise for his role in Godfather. It seems the makers were ready to pay a handsome amount to Salman Khan as he is the star who will draw in crowds in the Hindi belt. But the actor was clear that he would only do the film for his love and respect for Chiranjeevi. A source told Pinkvilla, "I will do the film, only if you don’t pay me’. Also Read - Godfather: Chiranjeevi welcomes Salman Khan on board; says, 'Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy'

It seems there is a solo introduction for Salman Khan, some scenes with Chiranjeevi and a song featuring both of them. The two have some dialoguebaazi too. Salman Khan's bond as per Pinkvilla with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan is beyond movies. Everyone expected that he would do it for free. The two superstars are bonding well on and off screen as per the portal. Salman Khan also has a 15-minute cameo in Pathaan. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

It seems Aditya Chopra was willing to offer Rs 50 crore to Salman Khan for the movie. But he apparently turned it down saying that he did do anything for Shah Rukh Khan. The two have been friends since a long time. Shah Rukh Khan found emotional support from Salman Khan even during the Aryan Khan case. Chiranjeevi also has Acharya lined up for release. The megastar is going strong at the box office with his choice of movies.