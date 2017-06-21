Godzilla 2 goes on floors, makers confirm new monsters

The shooting for "Godzilla 2" directed by Michael Dougherty has begun in Atlanta. Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures announced the news confirming the full cast, official synopsis and production details of the upcoming monster movie, reported AceShowbiz. The sequel to the 2014 film was previously titled "Godzilla: King of Monsters", but the statement released by the production companies did not refer to the movie by any title, suggesting the name might undergo a change. Also Read - Box Office report: Godzilla vs Kong remains super-strong, Mumbai Saga continues to fall, Saina is a washout

According to the synopsis, "The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. "When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance."

The cast includes Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins and Zhang Ziyi.

"Godzilla 2" is scheduled to release on March 22, 2019 in the US.