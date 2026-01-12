Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet LIVE: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas give ULTMIMATE couple goals; Selena Gomez dazzles in...

Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet: A star-studded red carpet sees an array of celebs, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez, and Hailee Steinfeld and others- all just looking WOW!

Golden Globes 2026 red carpet LIVE updates: Stars are heading out to attend one of the greatest evenings in Hollywood as the glamorous 83rd Golden Globes get underway in style. The Golden Globes 2026 awards, which honour the greatest in film and television, will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The Golden Globes 2026 have begun in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and are hosted by Nikki Glaser. Among the nominees are big names like Sinners, One Battle After Another, and Marty Supreme. On Monday, January 12, 2026, the 83rd Golden Globe Awards will air live for Indian viewers on JioCinema.

Golden Globes 2026 red carpet live

As the red carpet rolled in, here's a look at who stole the show.

Priyanka-Nick give ultimate couple goals

As usual, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked amazing as they walked the Golden Globes red carpet. The Indian actress looked gorgeous wearing jewellery from Bvlgari and a handmade Dior Haute Couture gown by Jonathan Anderson.

Nikki Glaser dazzles in...

US comedian Nikki Glaser is present at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills for the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. The 41-year-old comedian will host the show for the second consecutive year. She dazzled in a baby pink gown. She complemented her ensemble with many diamond rings, a set of dangling diamond earrings, and a matching purse. Her blonde hair was styled in beautiful curls.

Selena Gomes with husband Benny looked...

Selena Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco, arrived at the Golden Globes. The singer arrived in style wearing a white feathery Chanel gown. Benny chose a pair of black loafers with glittery crystal embellishments. The shoes had a rounded toe and a high vamp, and they were made of glossy black leather.

Ayo Edebiri stuns in...

How beautiful is Ayo Edebiri looking tonight?! ? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/kd5DOBmbE3 — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026

Wearing a black off-the-shoulder Chanel dress with a broach on each shoulder, Ayo Edebiri attended the 2026 Golden Globes. The Bear has earned her a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series- Musical or Comedy.

BLACKPINK's Lisa is the first...

Lisa from BLACKPINK is the first K-pop performer to appear at the Golden Globes. Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Snoop Dogg are among the performers she joins.

