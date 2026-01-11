Golden Globes Awards: Priyanka Chopra jets off to California

Priyanka Chopra has left for the Golden Globes awards after her New Year holiday. Read on to know more.

Priyanka Chopra has resumed her work after a holiday retreat spent with family. She jets off to California to be part of the Golden Globes Awards 2026. The event is scheduled to be held on January 11. The actress shared videos on Instagram stories to reveal that she is set to participate in the show. In a recent video, Chopra shared views of the island’s location where she enjoyed her holiday. She boarded a fight and mentioned that she is back in her professional life. While talking about the transition from holiday to work mode, she said, “Going from this to the craziness of the Golden Globes.” She captioned the video, “First event of 2026,” while hinting that she is ready to return to the carpet.

Notably, Priyanka Chopra is named as one of the presenters at the Golden Globe Awards. She is set to join some prominent celebrities. Other presenters include Hudson Williams, Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Miley Cyrus, Charli xcx, and Snoop Dogg. The prestigious awards night is set to be hosted by Nikki Glaser. She will be returning as host for second consecutive year. The Golden Globes will take place on January 11 on CBS and will simultaneously streamed on Paramount +. In India, the award show will go live on JioHotstar on Janaury 12 from 6:30 am.

Chopra’s participation at the Golden Globes will elevate her international career. The actress will be next seen in two projects, The Bluff and Varanasi. The Bluff also features Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova and Zack Morris in key roles. The Bluff has been directed by Frank E. Flowers and produced by Priyanka Chopra, Cisely Saldana, Joe Russo, Mariel Saldaña Nazario, and Anthony Russo. The movie is slated to be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, 2026. The first look of the actress from the film was unveiled earlier this week.

Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Varanasi. The movie also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by S. S. Rajamouli and produced by K.L. Narayana, S.S.Karthikeya, and S. Gopal Reddy. The title of the movie was announced in November 2025. The film has been slated to be released in theatres in 2027.

