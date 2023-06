Punjabi rapper on singer Sidhu Mosse Wala was shot dead on 29th May 2022 in his village Mansa. Canada-based fugitive gangster Goldy Brar was allegedly the mastermind of the murder. Sidhu had a massive fanbase who are still grieving his death and a year after his assassination Goldy Brar has confessed to killing him. The next person said to be his target is Bollywood actor Salman Khan. In an interview, the gangster publicly admitted that he would kill Salman Khan and all his enemies. Also Read - Before Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Akanksha Puri, these contestants were termed as 'FAKE' on Salman Khan show

Earlier reports suggested that Lawrence Bhisnoi killed Sidhu Moose Wala, however, the truth was something else until Goldy Brar confirmed. In an India Today interview, the gangster confessed of killing the Punjabi singer for personal reasons. According to him Sidhu was an egoistic person and misused political and money power. Hence Brar's gang wanted to teach him a lesson and they taught one.

Salman Khan received an open death threat from Goldy Brar. Months after the actor reported of receiving threat email, the Canada based gangster said that Bhaijaan in on their kill list. Goldy Brar wants an apology from Salman Khan for hurting the sentiments of the Bishnoi community by killing a blackbuck in 1998 or else they will kill him. In the interview he said, "Bhai saheb (Lawrence Bishnoi) had stated that he wouldn't apologise. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful."

Goldy Brar admitted that there is no doubt that they will kill Salman Khan and he is their next target. In fact, they will continue their attempts on all their enemies as long as they are alive. He said that they will keep trying until they succeed and when they do people will get to know. Lawrence Bishnoi had earlier stated that killing Salman Khan is his life goal. In April, after receiving a death threat the actor’s team filed a complaint and Mumbai Police issued an LOC against an Indian student claiming that he sent the email.

Goldy Brar was listed in Canada's top 25 most-wanted fugitives' list last month. Recently, rapper-singer Honey Singh also received a death threat voice note. He immediately filed a complaint at Delhi police headquarter. His manager received a voice note from Goldy Brar and he is scared.