Golmaal is one big movie franchise and it has a huge fan following. Who isn't a fan of all four movies of Golmaal? Now, everyone is waiting for Golmaal 5 to happen soon. The movie is definitely one of the most awaited right now and we all want to hear everything about the movie. Recently, Rohit Shetty spoke about Golmaal 5 while promoting his web series, Indian Police Force. He confirmed that Golmaal 5 is on the cards. The film is close to everyone's hearts. Rohit Shetty said that the film would release within two years. Golmaal films starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and others. Also Read - Raid 2: Ajay Devgn begins shoot; film to release on THIS date

Shreyas Talpade talks about Golmaal 5

Now, Shreyas Talpade who plays the role of Lakshman in the film has opened up about Golmaal 5. The actor spoke to News 18 Showsha and said that just before the pandemic, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty had announced that they would be starting Golmaal 5. Also Read - Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 and more Bollywood sequels we can't wait for

But due to the pandemic, all the plans got disturbed. However, Shreyas is hopeful that next year they will start with the movie and people will get Golmaal 5 next Diwali. He also shared that the movie is very close to their hearts and he misses the fun they had on sets.

He said that after the last Golmaal movie, they missed each other when the movie was over. He shared that they had a lot of fun on the sets and they could not even face each other as they kept laughing while saying the dialogues.

On the work front, Shreyas is also doing Marathi films and also has Welcome To The Jungle in pipeline apart from Golmaal 5. Shreyas has been in the news ever since the news of him having a heart attack came out. It was in December last year when he went through this shocking phase.

He had revealed that he was declared clinically dead. He said that his heart stopped beating for 10 minutes following which doctors used electric shock to revive him. This news was a big shock for everyone.