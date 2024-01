Rohit Shetty movies are power-packed with entertainment. The ace filmmaker is the man behind the most hit franchises like Glomaal and Singham. While we are awaiting the release of Singham Again, Rohit Shetty has confirmed that Golmaal 5 is on the cards. The first four instalments of Golmaal starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and many more proved to be a laugh riot. And now, Rohit Shetty has confirmed that he will make Golmaal 5 and that is pretty soon. Also Read - Indian Police Force actor Vivek Oberoi calls Bollywood a very insecure industry due to THIS reason [Exclusive]

For all the latest Entertainment News related updates, get BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Indian Police Force actress Shilpa Shetty reveals being judged for parts done in films out of goodwill [Exclusive]

Rohit Shetty shares exciting details of Golmaal 5

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty shared exciting details. The filmmaker said that given the response of the audience, he will have to make Golmaal 5 a little soon. He has promised that fans can expect Golmaal 5 in the next two years. He also ensured that the next instalment of Golmaal will be bigger and better even though it is a comedy franchise. He believes that in today's time, cinema has to be grand. He further added, By big, I don’t mean action. I can’t add action in Golmaal, but I can amp up the scale in the genre. There are so many fans of Golmaal, and I am making this brand for the fans." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Sana Raees Khan to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Trending Now

When is Singham Again releasing?

As we awaits details of Golmaal 5, he has definitely made Singham Again grander and bigger. The cast itself is huge. The movie stars Ajay Devgn as Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham aka Shakti Shetty, Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya, and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Avni Bajirao Singham. The movie is going to release on August 15, 2024. Given that it is a Rohit Shetty movie, fans can expect some high-octane action that has never be seen before. The movie is going to clash with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rise.

Here's a video of Indian Police Force

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is looking forward to the release of his first web series Indian Police Force. It stars Siddharth Malhotra as a cop along with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. It will release on January 19 on Amazon Prime Video. Fans are excited to see this cop drama.