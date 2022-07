The trailer of Good Luck Jerry is out, and people are praising Janhvi Kapoor. The actress plays a Bihari girl who gets embroiled with gangsters as she trades in drugs. The trailer got a fab response. It is a known fact that Boney Kapoor, her dad takes immense interest in the careers of his daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. She was asked during the Good Luck Jerry promotions about one requirement that her dad set down for Janhvi Kapoor's future husband. She said her father wants someone who is taller than him for his daughter. Boney Kapoor is 6.1 in height so it is quite a tall order for Janhvi. Also Read - Vidya Balan’s latest appearance sparks pregnancy rumours; netizens ask, 'Why is she holding her dress like this?' [View Pics]

Janhvi Kapoor was quoted as saying, "Papa has this thing. He doesn't care anything else, he was just like 'He should just be as tall as me' and papa is 6'1". She also said that he wishes to travel all over the globe with his daughters before they decide to settle down. Janhvi Kapoor loves to travel. Recently, she visited Paris and posted a lot of pics from her trip. Janhvi Kapoor said that Boney Kapoor would tell Khushi and her that he would like them to travel all over the world with him. She was quoted as saying, "As a kid, he used to tell me and Khushi - before you get married, I want to make sure that you can go and tell your husband that my father has made me travel all around the world before I even got married to you."

Janhvi Kapoor said that as a parent he did not wish to leave any stone unturned. She lastly said that he wanted to make sure that their would-be husbands understand how giving Boney Kapoor was as a father.