Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most active celebs on social media. She keeps on sharing some amazing pictures of her, and the actress’ glamorous avatar grabs everyone’s attention. A few weeks ago, Janhvi donned a high-slit, plunging neckline outfit for an award function, and she was brutally trolled for wearing it. While Janhvi looked absolutely stunning in the outfit, trolls just had some nasty things to comment about it. Recently, BollywoodLife interacted with Janhvi and spoke to her about the social media trolls. Also Read - Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Koffee with Karan 7 episode 1 trounce She 2, Masoom and all other OTT releases of 2022 [Full List with Number of Views]

When we asked Janhvi if she gives heed to social media trolling about her outfits, the actress had a firm reply, “No.” So, all the netizens, who just want to troll Janhvi, here’s an answer for you, the actress is not affected by trolling and she doesn’t pay attention to it. Also Read - Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa dress baby Laksh as Harry Potter and he's the cutest student Hogwarts has ever received [View Pics]

Janhvi started her Bollywood journey with Dhadak. Later, she was seen in Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (OTT release on Netflix), and Roohi. The actress has many interesting films lined up like Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Mr and Mrs Mahi, and Bawaal. Also Read - Palak Tiwari's outing in a red gown is classy but hot enough to call the fire brigade [View Pics]

Roohi hit the big screens in 2021, and though it wasn’t a hit, it had received an average response at the box office. Well, Janhvi’s next release is Good Luck Jerry. The movie is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 29th July 2022. The trailer of the film was released a couple of days ago, and it has received a fantastic response.

While there’s no update on Mili’s release date, Mr and Mrs Mahi is slated to hit the big screens in October this year. Janhvi is currently busy with the shooting of Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal which also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Recently, Janhvi shared a few pictures from the sets of Bawaal, and captioned the post as, “in between takes comfy cosy but VD still posy #bawaal.”