Sit back, relax, and get ready to be serenaded by Goodbye, which promises to be a truly heartwarming story about family, relationships and celebrating life in general, told through the lens of an Indian family that any lower or higher middle-class Indian family could relate to. The Goodbye trailer just dropped a short while ago today, 6th September, and Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta, who form the prime star cast in this ensemble drama helmed by enigmatic Director Vikas Bahl of Queen and Super 30 fame, and it looks to have all the ingredients for a genuinely sweet family story in Bollywood after eons. Also Read - Goodbye trailer: Not Amitabh Bachchan starrer, but Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut was supposed to be THIS film

Watch Director Vikas Bahl's Goodbye movie trailer below:

Taking to her official Instagram handle to share the trailer of Goodbye, Rashmika wrote: "A part of our #Goodbye baby is now yours.. This one is special for so many reasons but for now I hope you and your family like this.."

Goodbye movie poster

Earlier, Rashmika shared the poster of the film and wrote: "Meet my crazy little family Coming to meet yours in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022! #Goodbye trailer out tomorrow! #GoodbyeOnOct7"

Goodbye movie cast

Goodbye stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles while Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan round up the rest of the ensemble supporting cast. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. Goodbye. The movie is all set to release on 7th October 2022.