Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie's stills and posters have already created a good hype among the audiences to watch the film, and today, the makers are all set to launch the trailer of the film. One of the reasons everyone is excited to watch Goodbye is that it will mark the Bollywood debut of Pushpa's Srivalli aka Rashmika. But, do you know that Rashmika's Bollywood debut was supposed to be another film?

The first Hindi film that Rashmika signed was Mission Majnu. The movie, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, was supposed to be her first Bollywood film. Mission Majnu was slated to release in May this year, and later the release date was pushed to June. It didn't get a release in June also and now, the makers have not yet announced the new release date.

So, Goodbye, which was supposed to be her second Bollywood film, will now mark her Bollywood debut. Rashmika had very excitedly announced the release date of Goodbye and called it her Hindi debut film.

I finally get to say this ?

My Hindi debut film - GOODBYE!? with @SrBachchan sir ? @Neenagupta001 ma’am ? #VikasBahl

and a maaaaaad cool cast @pavailkgulati #SahilMehta#abhishek and so many such amazing actors and technicians .. ?❤️

Is releasing on October 7-2022 ???? pic.twitter.com/6HnxtA9891 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) July 23, 2022

Goodbye is directed by who has earlier helmed films like Queen and . So, the expectations from Goodbye are also quite high. Now, let’s see how the trailer will turn out to be. The movie is slated to release on 7th October 2022.

Rashmika, who was a popular name down the South became famous across the country after the superstar success of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. Everyone is now waiting for the sequel to the film which is titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. A few days ago, the movie was launched with a puja ceremony.