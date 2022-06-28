Google Top 100 Most Searched Asians: Netizens in disbelief after seeing Urfi Javed ahead of Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor; say, 'Are you serious'

The list of Google Top 100 Most Searched Asians is out. Urfi Javed, who has made a name for herself after Bigg Boss OTT mainly due to her outrageous clothes is on the list. She is on the 57th spot. She is far ahead of who is on the 64th place. Starlet Janhvi Kapoor who goes viral for her stunning photoshoots is on the 66th place. The most surprising is that she has beaten . The Dhaakad actress is always a riot on social media for her brazen statements. Urfi Javed who has done a couple of shows is now focusing on music videos. Also Read - Johnny Depp rep calls offer to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 'MADE UP'; says, 'Nothing on earth will...'

Urfi Javed who has done small roles on TV shows like and was a part of Bigg Boss OTT. She made an exit rather early from the show. After she came out, Urfi Javed started getting seen in and about town in some truly outrageous clothes.

The actress has said that she designs her own clothes. Urfi Javed has spoken at length on how her choice of clothes and lifestyle did not match that of her family. The actress has spoken about how she felt suicidal at one point in her life. Urfi Javed has said that she gets trolled so brutally as she is someone who has no backing in the industry. It seems she is reading some scripts and we might hear an announcement soon!

Google Top 100 Most Searched Asians mid-2022 has been topped by BTS member Kim Taehyung. He is followed by Jungkook and Punjabi singer late Sidhu Moosewala.