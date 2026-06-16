Governor day 5 box office collection: How much has Manoj Bajpayee-starrer earned?

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Governor isn't just impactful, but informative too. Read on to know how it has performed so far.

Governor box office collection day 5: Actor Manoj Bajpayee's much-anticipated political drama Governor: The Silent Saviour had officially hit theatres on June 12. The film- which has been directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, revolves around India's historic 1991 economic crisis and the massive efforts that were invested in helping the country overcome a financial collapse. The film has been grabbing everyone's attention due to positive word of mouth. Read on to know how it performed on Day 5.

Governor day 4 box office collection

On Day 4, Governor had collected a net of Rs 0.50 Cr across 1,350 shows. This brought total India gross collections to Rs 4.73 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 3.95 Cr so far.

Governor day 1 box office collection

Even though the film had released along with 9 new releases across different genres, Governor was successful in earning Rs 90 lakh in India. Its gross collection amounted to Rs 1.08 crore and was shown across 1427 shows nationwide.

Manoj on why Gen Z must watch Governor

During the recent promotions of the film, Manoj shared that the Gen Z must know that today, the money in their pockets is because of a string of financial decisions and actions that led to New Economic Policy and what came later. “They should know that there was a time when there were no soft drinks. There was no mall. So, we are talking about that time. In 1992, the first cricket match was telecast. So, we are talking about that time. So, this is going to be quite an education (for the younger generation)," Manoj told IANS.

“There is so much information, crucial information or basic information that has been left out. So, this is what I wanted to bring out. Basically, what is the balance of pay? So, things like this. Since I am not a big student of economics, it becomes very important and crucial for me that whatever I say has to be valid and perfect", he added.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

