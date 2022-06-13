Govinda accepts Krushna Abhishek’s apology; says, 'You and Aarti are my favourite sister’s kids' [Watch video]

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek are slowly mending their walls and building a bridge for each other. Lately, Krushna Abhishek had broken down in tears on Maniesh Paul's show and apologised to Govinda and admitted to missing him a lot. While now Govinda who was present on the show of Maniesh Paul and asked about Krushna Abhishek's apology. And Maniesh who is not only the host of the show but also shares a great camaraderie with Bollywood's hero no. 1 and Krushna Abhishek insisted to say something about the apology. Also Read - Leaked: Vamika gets clicked as she reaches the private airport to receive Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli after their Maldives vacation

To which Govinda addressed Krushna and Aarti and said, " You are my favourite sister's kids. I have got so much love from her. You guys didn't get that love from her. I feel very sad about it. But I am not like that. Do not let my behaviour be the reason for your sadness. You are not either. You are always forgiven". This video is indeed heartwarming. And now Govinda in Krushna 's fans can't wait for them to see together and bond like never before.

Reacting to Maniesh Paul's Instagram post on Govinda accepting Krushna's apology, the comedian-actor wr0tes, " Love him too".

Krishan Abhishek's apology to Govinda on Maniesh Paul's show

"Chi Chi mama, main aapse bohot pyaar karta hun, aur aapko bohot miss karta hun. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out on the media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot," Earlier it was reported that Govinda was asked to react to Krushna Abhishek's apology he had said that let him show some love off-camera too. We hope to see the bond like never before.