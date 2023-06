Govinda, in a recent interview, opened up about harbouring a crush on Madhuri Dixit. The actor previously worked with Madhuri in two films. One of them was the 1989 action-entertainer Paap Ka Ant, directed by Vijay, and the other is the 1990 crime action Izzatdaar. Later on, Madhuri also made a cameo appearance in Govinda’s critically acclaimed comedy film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Govinda, known for cracking hilarious jokes, went ahead to add that he would have left no opportunity to flirt with Madhuri Dixit, had it not been for his partner Sunita. Also Read - When Salman Khan asked Govinda to step down from Judwaa due to this shocking reason

Govinda calls Madhuri Dixit his crush

Speaking to an entertainment portal when the interviewer asked Govinda and his wife Sunita, to name the actress who made a good pair with Govinda, both of them took the name of Madhuri Dixit. "And also Rekhaji," quipped Govinda.

Speaking about Madhuri Dixit and veteran actress Rekha, Govinda said that both the actresses were not only beautiful from the outside but also from the inside, due to which their beauty has still remained intact today. The actor did not shy away from sharing, "Sunita nahi hoti toh pakka maine dore Madhuri ji pe daale hote. (If it had not been for Sunita, I'd have definitely flirted with Madhuri)."

Govinda on his career-best performance in Haseena Maan Jaayegi

In the same interview, Govinda also spoke about his best performance, which was the 1999 David Dhawan directorial Haseena Maan Jaayegi. According to the Bollywood actor, his character was made on short notice, and he did not quite like the role. The film received mixed responses after its release but was declared a box-office success later on. Haseena Maan Jaayegi also starred Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, and Kader Khan.

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s on-screen pair

Although Govinda considered Madhuiri Dixit as his best on-screen jodi, it was Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s pair that was loved by the audience back in the 90s. The duo has starred in over 11 movies together, including Raja Babu, Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Muqabla, Prem Shakti, and Andaz Apna Apna among others. Out of them, a majority of the films turned out to be blockbusters.

Govinda and Sunita personal life

On the personal front, Govinda is happily married to his wife Sunita for 36 years and counting. They tied the nuptial knot on March 11, 1987. The couple share two kids together; son Yashvardan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja.