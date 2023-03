Govinda and his wife Sunita have reacted to the claims made by Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh in an old interview. Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh opened up about their tough times in childhood. Krushna, as per reports, claimed that Govinda, who was a superstar back then would give him Rs 2000 as a monthly allowance when he was in college since his father didn't earn a lot. Arti Singh had recalled how she would live with their mother in Lucknow and had no money. She talked about seeing bad days during their childhood. And now, in a react interview with the same portal, Govinda and Sunita have reacted to their claims. Also Read - Did Aarti Singh secretly marry Rajiv Adatia? Here is the truth behind viral wedding video

Govinda's wife Sunita gets irritated on being asked about Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh

The most trending topic in Entertainment News is about Govinda and his wife Sunita's reaction to Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh's claims. Sunita told Bollywood Bubble that she gets irritated on being asked about them and claims that when they were interviewed back then, they did not tell the truth. Sunita said that she regrets helping them when they were facing tough times. She also adds that Govinda will never say anything to them. Sunita claimed that Krushna lied about the monthly allowance.

Govinda shares his reaction to Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh's interview

In the same interview, as per Hindustan Times, Govinda said that it is a family matter and hence it should not be discussed through media. He recalled that back then everything was looked after by their mother. Govinda says that he does not know what they (Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh) were told as kids. Govinda says that often times other people take credit for all the good one does. The one doing it only thinks about doing good for others. Govinda says that their mother was his favourite sister and their father was a nice man too. "If you are not praising me then I thank you so much. The truth will be out one day," he adds before signing off.