Govinda BREAKS silence on divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja, says he has been dragged into...: 'My close ones are being...'

Govinda has finally spoken out amid the continuous rumours surrounding him and his spouse, Sunita Ahuja. For months, there have been speculations circulating about a divorce. People continued to speculate about their future together. Govinda has now shared his story of what happened. In an interview with ANI, Govinda clarified that he chose to speak up at this time because keeping quiet made him appear "weak" and contributed to the "problematic" impression that others had of him. He talked about behind-the-scenes events, citing a "big conspiracy" and implying that those close to him are being "used" without their knowledge."

What did Govinda say about his divorce rumours?

"...what I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem... So, today, I'm responding. I was told that the people in my family might be unknowingly involved, and they won't realise that they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy..."

"First, the family gets affected, and then it extends to society. I've been disconnected from work for so many years; there's no market for my films, and please don't mistake this as me complaining or crying. I've rejected many films myself, so I don't cry about it," he added.

He went on to suggest that although Sunita often worries about his project rejections, she may not be aware that she is being pulled into the "conspiracy" herself. "...But she could never imagine that she's been unwittingly positioned in a major conspiracy, thrust forward like the opening batsman." He added that extreme popularity invites attempts to "destroy" one's social standing, noting, "...to ruin someone's reputation in society and impose something on them, like how, in the beginning, a very dangerous man had accused me, and that man got exposed too later. When your popularity in the film industry goes beyond a certain point, many people come forward to destroy you."

The actor shared personal details about his children and family. He revealed that he is asking God to prevent "misunderstandings" so that he won't feel "suffocated." He stated, "I pray to God that He removes me from this problem, and I also pray for the welfare of my children... I pray that there is no misunderstanding and that I don't get suffocated... I make a humble request, especially to my own family."

