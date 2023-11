Govinda and David Dhawan made for one of the most successful actor-director combos of 80s and 90s. They together delivered several hits like Hero No 1, Coolie No 1, Raja Babu and many more. They ruled the comedy genre for the longest time as they churned out films that tickled funny bones of everyone. However, Govinda and David Dhawan did not collaborate on any film after 2009. Reportedly there was a feud between the two, and Govinda had even stated that he does not want to work with David Dhawan as he did not stand by him in his tough times. Reportedly, Govinda also claimed that he gave the idea of Chashme Buddoor to David Dhawan who later cast Rishi Kapoor in the film. Well, bygones are bygones and both are back to being friends. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai and Bachchans and other controversial family feuds in Bollywood that left fans worried

Govinda opens up on his patch-up with David Dhawan

During Diwali 2023, Govinda shared a picture with David Dhawan and penned a cheeky note. He wrote that back in the days, he had two wives - one is his wife Sunita and other being David Dhawan. Now in an interview with Times of India, Govinda has spoken about calling it a truce with David Dhawan. He said that they do not want to rake up the past and there is no point in mulling over it. Stating that their patch up had already happened, he was quoted saying by the portal, "We don’t want to rake up the past. Why mull over it? That’s not necessary. Filmy talk wasn’t a priority, but when that happened, we only spoke about the happy memories and those were plenty." Also Read - Govinda has nothing to do with Rs 1000 crore Ponzi scam: Actor’s manager issues official statement after reports of his interrogation

Check out Govinda's post for David Dhawan below. Varun Dhawan and many others had reacted to the post. A lot of fans stated that they want a comeback of the duo. Will that happen? Will Govinda and David Dhawan collaborate on a film again? Let's wait and watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

Govinda was last seen in the film Rangeela Raja. He played a dual role in the film. The film tanked miserably at the box office.