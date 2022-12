was one of the biggest stars of his time but he always felt feared that his career is being sabotaged by many and hence he has to keep his marriage secret with his wife Sunita Ahuja from the world. Govinda and Sunita fell in love at a very young age and soon when their love story came out in the family they suggested they get married. But Govinda always feels that it was his mom who suggested he marry Sunita and she was the one who chose her for him. Recalling why he kept his marriage a secret from Sunita from the world Govinda said,” I always had that fear that everyone was trying to sabotage my career so when I was told that I shouldn’t declare my marriage, I did not". Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan to Nora Fatehi: Bollywood stars who SLAPPED other celebrities in rage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

Govinda has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in his career and Sunita has been the rock for him. At the recent award function, we saw Sunita becoming his biggest cheerleader and this only shows that their relationship has overcome all the challenges. Till date the craze for Govinda is intact and there will be no one like him ever. Also Read - Ranveer Singh gives an emotional speech and touches his parents feet after receiving an award [Watch this heartwarming video]

Govinda and Sunita are extremely happy in their lives. There was a time when Govinda's relationship rumours sparked with Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari. It was reported that in one of his interviews he admitted that he fill in one-sided lo with Neelam and even expressed a desire to get married. Their alleged affair made a lot of headlines at that time. But today they are happily married and settled with their respective partners. Neelam and Govinda are still in touch and are on talking terms with each other. They were one of the hit jodis in 90s. Also Read - Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty and more Bollywood actors who played themselves in movies