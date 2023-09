Govinda was recently embroiled in a major controversy after reports of him being subjected to an interrogation by the Odisha Economic Offences Wing (EOW) went viral on social media. The viral reports stated that the actor will be facing the EOW of Odisha for a probe in the pan-India online Ponzi scam worth around Rs 1,000 crore. Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha has reacted to the reports and issued an official statement regarding the news. The actor’s manager called it ‘half-baked news’ and said that Govinda has ‘nothing to do with it.’ Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan to Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol: Top 10 Bollywood celebs who faced huge financial losses

Govinda’s manager denies news of his interrogation in Ponzi Scam

In an official statement, Govina's manager clarified that the news of the actor's interrogation in the scam is baseless. Speaking to ETimes, Govinda's manager said that a "half baked news has been circulated in the media, and that the actor has got nothing to do with it."

The statement comes a day after it was reported that Govinda will be probed by Odisha Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for featuring in promotional videos for a company, Solar Techno Alliance that has been found guilty in the Rs 1000 crore online Ponzi scam.

Speaking to Times of India, EOW inspector general JN Pankaj said that his team would travel to Mumbai to interrogate Govinda. “We will soon send a team to Mumbai to question filmstar Govinda, who had attended STA’s grand function in Goa in July and promoted the company in some videos,” the officer said in the report.

The officer also added tha Govinda is neither an accused nor a suspect and his role in the scam is not clear yet. “His exact role in the case can be ascertained only after investigation. If we find that his role was limited to only endorsement of the product (STA-Token brand) as per their business agreement, then we will make him a witness in our case,” the report quoted the officer as saying.