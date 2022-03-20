Govinda is all praise for Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez; here's why

ruled the silver screens in the 80s and 90s, and his pairing with was loved by one and all. The two have starred in many films together, and recently, they also featured in an advertisement for a restaurant chain brand. Govinda and Karisma’s songs are still remembered by their fans and the dance moves of the actors were simply amazing in those tracks. Recently, in an interview, when Govinda was asked who would take his and Karisma’s place, the actor took and ’s names. Also Read - Bachchhan Paandey box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon starrer witnesses dip on Saturday; ominous signs ahead

While talking to Zee News digital, Govinda said, "I think today, from the younger crop - Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez are both a class apart when it comes to dancing. I think they would make a great Jodi as well." Interestingly, we will get to watch Jacqueline and Ranveer as a jodi on the big screen in 's Cirkus.

When further asked about his favourite actor from the younger generation, he said, "Ranveer Singh is hands down my favourite actor among today's crop of stars. I feel like he shares the same kind of energy and zest as I do. He's extremely hard-working."

Ranveer has always stated that he is a big fan of Govinda. Earlier this year, when Govinda had come on Ranveer’s show The Big Picture, the Padmaavat actor had introduced the veteran actor as, “Aaj yaha iss manch par, iss shubh din par, shubh avsar par, mere Bhagwan khud aane wale hai. The one and only, the Hero No. 1, Govinda.”

Well, Govinda has entertained us a lot on the big screen, but now, he is also planning to explore the OTT space. In the interview, the actor revealed, “Times have definitely changed since we started out, and things have evolved to a point where success is built on OTT platforms today. OTT is a platform for all kinds of artists, and I would really love to explore the OTT space as an actor.”