Govinda, who often keeps himself away from the social media hullabaloo, grabbed eyeballs after his tweet on religious grounds went viral. In his tweet, he is seen lashing out at the people who claimed to be Hindus and looted a shop owned by a Muslim man in Haryana, and this tweet of the 90s superstar received a lot of backlash. The Haryana violence is trending on Twitter, and people are expressing their point of view on the same, and it is largely being discussed. While now Govinda has clarified that his Twitter has been hacked and he wasn't the one who reacted to the Haryana violence. The actor has even deleted his tweet after it was spreading like a wildfire on the internet.

Govinda's tweet on Haryana violence has been going viral, and the 90s superstar was facing backlash for his views, but he has clarified that his Twitter account was hacked.

Legendary Actor Govinda tweeted this and deleted it within 20 minutes after RW started abusing him. pic.twitter.com/Kx4rt9b4Ep — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) August 2, 2023

Actor Govinda changed his username and name on 'Twitter' from @govindaahuja21 to @HallaBollywood after RW targeted him & made him delete this tweet. pic.twitter.com/vGmnkmAW5T — زماں (@Delhiite_) August 2, 2023

Actor Govinda changed his username and name on 'X' from @govindaahuja21 to @HallaBollywood after RW targeted him and made him delete this tweet. pic.twitter.com/raLFpyG2yW — Sahban (@someone_404) August 2, 2023

Govinda tweeted against the BJP regime asking tough questions. I thought chalo atleast we have someone from Bollywood who has a spine But to my surprise, he deleted his tweet. That shows how fearful Bollywood celebrities are.#HaryanaBurning#MewatTerrorAttack #Haryana pic.twitter.com/p76sVL9TkW — Ajinkya Vyawahare ?? (@vajinkya16) August 2, 2023

Well, it was quite surprising to see Govinda's tweet after a long time, and now, after the actor's clarification, it is clear that Govinda, like always, has kept himself away from the controversies. He doesn't like to be in the news and has often maintained the space on the social media platform. Govinda is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood and he still enjoys a huge stardom that he has earned over the years.