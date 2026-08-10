Govinda reacts to Sunita Ahuja's cheating allegations, says ‘Aap mithai ki dukan mein reh kar bhookhe nikle to...’

Discover how Bollywood superstar Govinda reacted to wife Sunita Ahuja's cheating allegations. Read ahead to see how the actor described his relationship with his wife below.

Govinda reacts to Sunita Ahuja's cheating allegations

One of Bollywood's most talked about couple has to be Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja. The two are often seen making headlines, with Sunita spilling tea on their complicated relationship. While Sunita is the one giving statements about her personal life to the media, actor Govinda has finally broken his silence on their relationship.

Sunita Ahuja has been spotted alleging that her husband Govinda has cheated on her. She has revealed how the Partner actor has had multiple affairs, and still she refuses to leave him. Let’s dive in to see how Govinda broke his silence on wife Sunita Ahuja’s cheating allegations below.

Govinda reacts to Sunita Ahuja's cheating allegations

Bollywood actor Govinda recently spoke to ANI in an interview where he talked about his relationship with wife Sunita Ahuja. The actor said that Sunita has made these cheating claims earlier as well. He also went on to appreciate and give her the credit for raising their children.

Govinda talked about Sunita, saying, “She abuses me with so much love, and I just accept them with love. I feel that wherever people are and whatever roles the Almighty has assigned them, the specific niche they occupy, we wouldn't have achieved success without them being there. We simply wouldn't be who we are. She has a rightful claim over the many children in our family who have now grown up. She was also kind to them,"

Govinda reacts to Sunita Ahuja's cheating allegations

The Coolie No. 1 actor next talked about Sunita speaking publicly about him. "There are many things that remain unexpressed, things that can never be put into words. If I were to offer just a glimpse of these matters from the outside, would there really be a need to cast aspersions to create a distance? People often view that as an escape. Is it essential to say bad mouth your own people to gain success? That is a bit easy. Sunita does it tactfully. She offers four words of praise or perhaps the praise comes naturally, and then voice a criticism. I see more love in that.”

Govinda has always been accused of having extra-marital affairs, and these claims have often been made by his wife, Sunita Ahuja, herself. The actor talked about his female co-stars, saying, “Heroine ke sath jo main ek sambandh banaunga, woh ek prem sambandh banaunga”

He went on to talk about how being married does not necessarily stop people from being unfaithful to their partners. The Partner actor said, "I was so innocent till the age of 34 that even I feel embarrassed myself why I was so innocent. Aap mithai ki dukan mein reh kar aap bhookhe nikle toh kya dukhad hai”

Govinda said that men can sometimes make reckless choices that they regret later in life. He also believes that women may be more likely to take a firm stand because they care about their families.

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