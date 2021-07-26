Govinda REVEALS why he couldn't shoot romantic scenes with Neelam Kothari in his first film Ilzaam

has enjoyed a massive stardom in the 90s thanks to his unique dance style, stellar performances, comic timing and onscreen romance. But who would have anticipated that the superstar was once shy to romance with his female co-stars. Govinda recently revealed that he couldn't shoot romantic scenes with in his first film Ilzaam. Also Read - From Ranveer Singh losing his virginity at 12 to Priyanka Chopra being asked to strip, Bollywood secrets that will leave you shocked

While being a guest on the dance reality show Dance Deewane, Govinda was seen shaking a leg with choreographer Ganesh Acharya and joining the duo as the judges will be . So when Nora pointed that how contestant Piyush is shy, Govinda couldn't resist himself from sharing a fun incident from the sets of his debut film. Also Read - TRP List 28th Week 2021 by Ormax Media: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be audience's favourite, Shilpa Shetty's Super Dancer 4 witnesses a great jump

"I remember during my first film, I had to shoot a romantic song with Neelam and I just couldn't do it. From the corner, Saroj (Khan) held me and inquired whether I had ever romanced a girl! I said 'no', and she immediately asked one of her assistant choreographers to teach me how to do the romantic steps, and It was quite something," Govinda said on Dance Deewane. Also Read - 5 Blockbusters, 4 Hits, 3 Superhits – Shah Rukh Khan was the undisputed KING of the box office in the 90s; Salman, Govinda, Sunny, Ajay, Aamir, Akshay never came close

In an interesting turn of events, the show will see one of the contestants, Pallavi, perform on one of Govinda's iconic tracks Tum Toh Dhokebaaz Ho", followed by Aman's fiery act.

Meanwhile, Govinda recently reunited with who have together given multiple hit films. They will soon be seen in a project together. While it is unclear what that project could be, Raveena gave a glimpse of the two actors together. In the past, Raveena and Govinda have worked together in films such as Dulhe Raja, Rajaji and amongst others.