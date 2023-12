Govinda, a shining star of Bollywood celebrates his 60th birthday today (December 21), has a strong lineage in the film industry with his parents also being actors. From his beginnings as a dancer, he rose to become renowned for his dance sequences. The film Ilzaam helped his career skyrocket and there has been no looking back since then. The actor par excellence has gifted the fraternity with numerous hit films. Apart from being known for his knack for comedy and charming presence, Govinda extends his efforts towards charity as well, supporting causes like education and healthcare. Unfortunately, the actor has not been able to reinvent himself and that has kept him away from being on the screens in the film industry. On his birthday today, here’s looking at lesser known facts about the OG Hero No. 1 Also Read - Vijay Varma, Shah Rukh Khan and more celebs who went bankrupt but bounced back

Did you know Govinda's Bollywood ties run deep in his family? His dad, Arun Kumar Ahuja, was a household name in the 1940s, and mum Nirmala Devi had her own acting career. It seems a love for the silver screen runs in the DNA - a key, perhaps, to Govinda's dedication to the craft. Here's another fun tidbit: Govinda didn't start out as an actor but rather a dancer. He multiplied magical moves in the background before the acting spotlight found him. Clearly, his talent couldn't be contained, and he evolved into a celebrated dance maestro of Bollywood.

Govinda got his breakout in the film Ilzaam. His interpretation of a streetwise youth stole the hearts of audiences and critics alike, catalyzing his career climb. Since then, he's churned out countless hits and worked alongside Bollywood A-listers.

Not just an actor, Govinda's a comedian through and through. His ability to elicit laughter with impeccably timed humour and clever lines is a trademark. Pair that with his on-screen charisma with the likes of Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, and you've got fan-favourite performances.

Offscreen, Govinda paints an equally admirable picture. His philanthropic endeavours underscore his charitable heart as he actively advocates for education and healthcare. His work in society, much like his on-screen performances, touches many lives.

Govinda's Bollywood voyage wasn't all smooth sailing, but he always manages to rally, leveraging his talent and resolve. His chameleon-like element, adapting to industry changes, is another factor keeping him relevant after all these years.

In a nutshell, Govinda's more than just an actor– he's a real captivator. His distinctive style, unrivalled dance moves, comic genius have ingrained him deep in the heart of Bollywood. His ascend from a background dancer to a cherished actor illustrates an inspiring journey. He retains his ability to shape the industry and enthral fans, a testament to his enduring impact.