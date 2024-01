Govinda was a reigning king of the 90's. His films like Raja Babu, Coolie No1, Hero No 1, Dulhe Raja, and others were massive Bollywood hits. He was hailed for his impeccable comic timing and also the way he portrayed complex emotions on screen. However, there has been a gradual decline in Govinda's career over the years. His last commercial hit in Bollywood was 2007's movie Partner featuring Salman Khan. Post that most of his films have bombed at the box office which has raised questions if Govinda's career is finally over in Bollywood. Raveena Tandon who shares a great bond with Govinda and has worked with him in films like Aunty No, 1, Dulhe Raja, and others has come out in support of her co-star. Check out what she has to say. Also Read - Raveena Tandon claims her generation of actors were more connected as compared to current stars, 'We knew everyone’s life stories'

Raveena Tandon comes out in support of Govinda

Raveena Tandon comes out in support of Govinda

In an exclusive conversation with The Lallantop, Raveena Tandon opened up about Govinda's career in Bollywood and the films where they have worked together. She stated that she had never seen an actor like Govinda who could make you laugh and cry in the same scene. The Mohra actress said she had a wonderful time working with Chi Chi on the films. On being asked about Govinda's declining career in Bollywood, Raveena stated that she doesn't believe that Govinda's time is over in Bollywood. She emphasized its just that right now the kind of films which are being made it doesn't justify Govinda's talent. She accepts that whatever knowledge she has about comedy its because of Govinda and how nobody can compare to him.

DYK: Govinda one reached 48 hours late on sets

DYK: Govinda one reached 48 hours late on sets

Govinda is highly infamous for never reaching on time at his shoots. Stories of how film makers have suffered massive loss due to the actor's late arrival has been all over the internet. In an interview with Cyrus Broacha, Ad guru Prahlad Kakkar reveled that during one of the film's shoot Govinda reached on sets not 1 or 2 but 48 hours late. Recalling the incident, Prahlad stated they were shooting for a film in Hyderabad. Govinda who was in Srinagar promised Prahlad that he will reach on time. When Prahlad asked him how will he reach on time as he doesn't even have a flight booked for Hyderabad the actor assured that he will drive and come. Prahlad stated the drive from Srinagar to Hyderabad is just 8 hours and hence the crew was all ready for the actor. But the actor took 48 hours to reach to Hyderabad from Srinagar, thus causing delay in the shooting schedule.