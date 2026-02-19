Govinda's nephew Vinay Anand's EXPLOSIVE statement about actor's downfall goes VIRAL: 'Ye log jisko gareeb bol rahe...'

Social media is buzzing over reports that Govinda is in financial trouble. Vinay Anand, his nephew, has finally replied, and he isn't holding back.

Every few months, an old video or odd post sparks new rumours about a celebrity's downfall. This time, the emphasis has shifted to Govinda, with social media buzzing over reports that the 90s legend is in financial trouble. Vinay Anand, his nephew, has finally replied, and he isn't holding back. In an interview with the HindiRush podcast, Vinay categorically denied the rumours and asked how they ever got started.

Addressing the speculation, he said, “He is a superstar, Govinda aaj woh ek jagah khade hojaaye Rs 25-30 lakh rupaya aaramse mil jaaye. Ye log jisko gareeb bol rahe hain… ye log bewakoof hain. Log likh rahe hain Govinda sadak par aagaye, Govinda ke saath ye hogaya… Abe pagalon, kidhar ho, kiske liye bakwaas kar rahe ho. He is 90s superstar who would charge in crores for films."

Vinay brought Govinda's peak time in the business to the attention of trolls.

“Jab Lokhandwala mein Rs 12-13 lakh mein flat aata tha . He used to charge a Rs 1 crore for one film. How can you say ke woh sadak par aagaye hain. 70-80 filmein karne ke baad, 5 filmon mein Govinda ne jitna kamaya shayad he kisine kamaya hoga… aur pata nahi aise kitne stars ghoom rahe honge jinke paas paise nahi honge. Tum itne bade legend ke baare mein aise kaise bewakoofi waali baatein kar sakte ho. Mujhe bahot ajeeb lagta hai."

Vinay also lamented the speed at which rumours circulate. “It makes me wonder what kind of people we have in our country. What kind of stories is the media writing, woh bhi ek publicity he hai. Main jab social media kholun Govinda ji he nazar aate hain. Kya stardom hai yaar," he concluded.

One of Bollywood's most recognisable stars, Govinda dominated the 1990s with a series of commercial smashes.

