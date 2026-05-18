Govinda’s security team MISBEHAVES with paps? Heated argument video goes VIRAL

What is Govinda's recent viral video about? Read on to know what led to chaos at the star's recent event.

Govinda’s security team MISBEHAVES with paps? Heated argument video goes VIRAL

Bollywood star Govinda has been going through a rough patch lately. Even though he tries very hard to bounce back, things never work the way he had expected them to. Govinda was recently seen at an event where hundreds of excited fans gathered in huge numbers to catch a glimpse. The actor happily interacted with the crowd, and fans were also happy to see and meet their favorite star. However, things took an ugly turn while he was making his exit from the venue. A video from the event has now gone viral on social media. As evident from the video, Govinda’s bodyguard getting into an argument with a reporter. As the crowd started collecting near the actor, the bodyguard aggressively pushed people aside to clear his path. In the chaos, a few fans were shoved, which didn't go down well with the crowd and led to a heated exchange.

How did Govinda react?

As soon as Govinda noticed the situation spiraling out of control, and fans getting irked, he quickly stepped in to control the situation. He looked concerned and even appeared to apologize. He could be heard saying, “Sirji rehne do”. After this, he quickly left the venue. Fortunately, the issue was settled soon after. This isn’t the first time a celebrity bodyguard has gotten into a controversy over fan behaviour. Similar incidents have happened in the past. A few years ago, Akshay Kumar's fan made headlines after he allegedly hit another fan at the airport while trying to click a photo with the actor. That incident soon went viral, and Akshay’s security team faced heavy criticism online.

What was Sunita Ahuja's recent dig at Govinda about?

Sunita Ahuja made headlines with her honest remarks on Laughter Chefs 3. During a recent appearance, she reunited with her nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah.

As expected, Sunita took a fresh dig at her husband, Govinda. Addressing Kashmera, she said, "Kashmera, I want to tell you one thing, the guy who respects his wife is a hero. Joh ankhiyon se goli maarta hai, jahaan third party pe chala jaata hai... toh ghutno pe goli maare."

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