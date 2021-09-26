It looks like one more star son is going to debut soon. Govinda's son Harshvardhan Ahuja is all set to embark on a career in Bollywood. This was revealed to us by Akash Gaharwar who is the cousin of Govinda. In an interview, he told us, "You will get to hear about Harshvardhan Ahuja's debut soon. He has been working on himself since three years now. In fact, he has done a new photoshoot, which Govinda Ji has shared on his social media handle. He had been working on himself as a good first impression is crucial." Govinda's daughter Tina made her debut some years back, but the films failed to impress. It looks like Harshvardhan is preparing doubly hard. Also Read - Govinda's cousin Akash Gaharwar gets candid on the spat with Krushna Abhishek; says, 'None of the women should be blamed' [Exclusive]

Govinda has indeed shared his son's picture with an emotional note. He wrote, "The hard work you have done all these years is reflecting on your face. The confidence you have has made you mature from a person to a personality. This is the core for all the success in the world." Akash Gaharwar also revealed that Govinda will also announce some new projects in the coming months. "He has been doing meetings and all, fans will get to hear some good news soon," he assured us.

Akash Gaharwar is a part of Dance With Me 2 with Shakti and Mukti Mohan. He is a specialist in the Bollywood style of dancing. He told us, "Both the sisters were very appreciative of me. People feel that Bollywood dancing is easy but that is not the case. You can master other forms if you know a bit of acrobatics or martial arts but Bollywood freestyle is all about timing, grace and expression. Govinda Ji has guided me throughout and is my first teacher. He is always there as a mentor and I am grateful for it."