Grammy Awards 2023: Ricky Kej, a Bengaluru-based music composer, has won his third Grammy Award for his album "Divine Tides." He shared the award with Stewart Copeland of the British rock band The Police. The duo won the award in the "Best Immersive Audio Album" category. "Divine Tides" is a nine-song album that emphasizes the role each person plays in maintaining balance for all. This is Kej's second Grammy win after winning "Best New Age Album" for "Winds of Samsara" in 2015. Kej's win was celebrated by the Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammy Awards, on its official Twitter page.