Grammys 2027 controversy EXPLAINED? BTS boycott sparks debate, recording academy responds

The Recording Academy has responded after BTS announced they would not submit their music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards, citing concerns over the newly introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. Read further to know all about the latest controversy.

Grammys 2027 controversy EXPLAINED? BTS boycott sparks debate, recording academy responds

The Recording Academy has finally responded to the controversy that followed when BTS announced it would not be submitting its music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards. The move follows the Grammys adding a new category this year, Best Asian Pop Music Performance, which has sparked heated debate among fans and artists about whether the move is an advancement for inclusion or a form of separation.

What was BTS announcement?

BTS’ announcement was followed by major fan reactions on social media. Many fans argued that Asian artists should be competing in the same categories as everyone else, not in a separate regional category. Some felt that the new honor would finally bring Asian pop artists the recognition they deserve, the reaction was very divided and created major conversation among the fandom.

Grammy's CEO defends his decision

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, responded to the criticism, saying he was “sad” with the decision but that he respected BTS’ decision. He said the new Asian Pop category was created to recognize the growth and global appeal of Asian pop music, not to take artists out of the main awards. Artists in the Asian Pop category can still win the major Grammy awards including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year, he said. The new category, Mason said, simply gives artists another chance to be recognized and doesn’t hurt their chances in the general field.

How did BTS respond to the new category 'Asian Pop category'?

BTS said: “We want our music to be judged on its artistic merit, not divided by language or region. “We feel music should unite people across cultures, not divide artists into separate categories based on where they come from,” the members said. Their selection has sparked a broader conversation about representation at global awards ceremonies. Some say the new category is a long overdue recognition of Asian music, while others argue that real equality means being able to compete together for the industry’s biggest prizes, not in categories specific to a region.'

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