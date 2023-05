Bollywood beauties are killing it at International events. While divas like Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Esha Gupta and others are making their presence felt at Cannes 2023, Alia Bhatt attended Gucci Cruise 2024 held in Seoul, South Korea. Yesterday, her pictures from the party went viral. The diva wore a black cut-out dress and looked absolutely gorgeous. But her transparent bag grabbed everyone's attention. It appeared empty and Alia Bhatt got trolled for the same. But now, she shared a few pictures from the event and accepted that the bag was indeed empty. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebrities who were slammed for getting pregnant before marriage

On her Instagram account, Alia Bhatt shared a series of pictures revealing her complete look for the event. In one of the pictures, she also could be seen posing with K-pop star IU, Hollywood actress and many more. In one of the pictures, Alia Bhatt could be seen happily relishing a pizza. In another picture, she can be seen making a heart with her fingers. But it is the caption that cannot be missed. Alia Bhatt accepted that the bag was empty. The actress has now become the face of Gucci and will be promoting it not only in India but even on the international level. Quite a few pictures and videos of the diva from the event viral on social media.

Prior to Gucci Cruise 2024, Alia Bhatt marked her debut at Met Gala 2023. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress charmed one and all as she wore a classy gown in white. Designed by Prabal Gurung, Alia Bhatt looked like a princess as her dress was filled with white pearls.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in 's movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will be once again sharing the screen space with . The duo last teamed up for 's and it was a hit. Alia Bhatt is also looking forward to the release of her Hollywood film Heart of Stone with . She also has 2 in her kitty.