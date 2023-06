Veteran actor Gufi Paintal took his last breath on Monday morning. The actor well known for his role of Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat was aged 78. He passed away on Monday morning around 9 am. The actor was suffering from health issues and was hospitalized. He passed away in the middle of his sleep and the reason for his death is reported to be age-related health issues. His son Harry Panitak announced the sad demise by sharing a note on social media. Also Read - Gufi Paintal aka Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama hospitalised; in critical condition

Gufi Paintal played the prominent role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s 1980s TV show Mahabharat. He garnered critical acclaim for his performance. The actor is survived by his son Harry Patel, daughter-in-law, and a grandchild. The news of his death left the industry in utter shock. His son wrote “With profound grief we announce the sad demise of our father Mr. Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family.” Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Celebs who served in the Indian Armed Forces before charming the audience with their acting prowess

The actors' nephew Hiten Paintal confirmed the same to the news agency PTI. He informed that the actor was in the hospital when he died around 9 am. The actor’s heart gave up and he passed away peacefully in the sleep. His nephew also confirmed that he had a heart failure. Gufi Paintal was admitted to the hospital and his condition was critical. Earlier, Hiten had told PTI that due to age-related issues, his uncle was not keeping well. He had blood pressure and heart issues. When things got severe he was hospitalized and was under observation for seven to eight days, as per his nephew Hiten’s statement to PTI. Also Read - Puneet Issar’s rendition of Mahabharat all set to entertain Delhi Audience on November 17

Trending Now

According to reports the last rites will be held on June 5th same day as the death. The cremation will be conducted at a crematorium in suburban Andheri. Gufi Paintal has been featured in several Tv shows and movies. He garnered fame from BR Chopra’s Mahabharat playing Shakumi Mama. Apart from that he played pivotal roles in tv shows like Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh Koi Hai Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, RadhaKrishn, and Jay Kaniya lal Ki. He made his big screen debut in Rishi Kapoor’s film Rafoo Chakkar. He also appeared in movies like Dillagi, Desh Pardesh, and Suhaag. During his working phase, he became a household name.