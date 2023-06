Veteran star Gufi Paintal, best known for playing ‘Shakuni mama’ in BR Chopra’s TV show Mahabharat (1980), died on Monday morning. He was 79. He passed away in Mumbai due to age-related health issues. The news was confirmed by Gufi Paintal’s nephew Hinten Paintal. "Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep," Hinten told news agency PTI. Also Read - Gufi Paintal funeral: Actor Raza Murad gets emotional remembering the Mahabharat actor

Now, actor Nitesh Bhardwaj, who played ‘Lord Krishna’ in Mahabharat, has shared some fond memories about his co-star Gufi Paintal. Speaking to ETimes, Nitesh Bhardwaj, “Gufi [Paintal] was the first point of contact for me as a struggling actor as he worked for BR films. From there we developed a relationship of being friends. So Gufi Ji became Gufiano.” Talking about their bond, the actor added, “Though on-screen Shakuni hated Krishna, Gufi was always so appreciative of my work and had no qualms in showing his respect for me as an actor. I lost a very humble friend & a colleague. May his soul attain sadgati." Also Read - Gufi Paintal aka Shakuni Mama of Mahabharat passes away at 78

Director Renu Ravi Chopra added that Gufi Paintal was an “integral part of BR Films and his contribution to Mahabharata as 'Shakuni' will always be remembered and remain incomparable." Also Read - Gufi Paintal aka Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama hospitalised; in critical condition

Trending Now

Last Rites Of Gufi Paintal

Gufi Paintal's last rites were performed in the presence of their close friends and family. The rituals were performed by his brother, actor Kanwarjit Paintal and son Harry Paintal.

Gufi Paintal has appeared in several TV shows and films including Bahadur Shah Zafar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai, Kanoon, CID, Om Namah Shivay, Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, Jay Kaniya Lal Ki and Radha Krishna among other shows.

Gufi Paintal is survived by his son Harry Paintal, daughter-in-law and a grandchild.