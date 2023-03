Manoj Bajpayee is a critically acclaimed actor in the industry and is known for his roles in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Satya, Aiyaary, and the web series The Family Man. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Gulmohar. The actor is busy promoting the same and during one of the promotional interviews, he recalled the time when he had suicidal thoughts and went into depression. In the early stage of his career, the actor experienced a phase of deep sadness. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee RECALLS when Shah Rukh Khan took him to a disco for the first time

In an interview with ANI, Manoj Bajpayee opened up on how he became an actor and the struggles he faced in his initial days. Reminiscing his childhood days he revealed he aspired to become an actor since fifth grade when he recited a poem by Harivansh Rai Bachchan. As received appreciation a thought came to his mind that he is going to become an actor. He aimed to get into acting school after completing his education.

Manoj Bajpayee dreamt to get admitted to the National School of Drama in Delhi one day. He studied MBBS but failed and asked his father to let him study UPSC although his goal was National School of Drama. Unfortunately, he didn't get admission there and it had a deep impact on his mind. The actor slipped into a depression phase as he thought all doors got closed. Bajpayee then thought he had only one plan and had not prepared for any alternatives. NSD rejection had a powerful effect on him and it became difficult for him to face his closed one during that time.

However, his friends supported and got him out of depression and he started looking for a new path. Ultimately, in Mandi House, a theatre group of NSD alumni was doing a 365-day workshop, which he joined and learned a lot there, revealed Manoj Bajpayee. He went deeper into that phase he experienced a fleeting suicidal thought of depression but not much serious. The actor says such thoughts are common for people suffering from depression.

In spite of the struggles and challenges he faced, Manoj Bajpayee became a renowned actor. Now his upcoming movie Gulmohar is a family drama also starring and . Gulmohar will release on 3rd March on Disney+ Hotstar.